Howard Law School Alumna Launches Black-Owned Yacht Charter Business

Every season is yacht season!

Sheila Ruffin is the owner of a new boutique travel agency, Soca Caribbean Yacht Charters (SCYC), Black Enterprise reports.

The Hampton University and Howard Law School graduate first thought of the idea to open a yacht charter company after landing a job on the island of St. Thomas. While practicing law, she decided she wanted to get into the travel business. “I googled yacht agencies that were one-stop-shops, but I couldn’t find any. This gave me an idea of what I could do. Plus, I couldn’t find any people of color within the industry. Therefore, I set out to start my own company,” Ruffin said.

The yacht charter company partners with other yacht companies in the Bahamas, Grenada, St. Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, St. Vincent and St. Martin to provide immersive yacht experiences complete with private chefs and captains. “We offer a door to dock-to-door service. The minute you step out of your home, there is a luxury car waiting to take you to the airport. Once you arrive in your Caribbean destination, we provide transfers to the dock where you board your yacht. After your trip, we also provide all services in reverse,” said Ruffin.

Ruffin grew up on the eastern shore of Virginia, gaining her love for boats from her grandfather. While not originally apart of her plans, this new venture seems almost like fate. She hopes that her place in the yachting industry can encourage other young people of color to experience luxury yachting.

“To be the anchor between the yacht industry and millenials and people of color is amazing. It’s not easy. I’m entering into space where Black women aren’t normally present. It’s an amazing feeling,” said Ruffin.

According to Black Enterprise, in 2018, African Americans contributed $63 billion to the U.S. travel and tourism industry. Now it’s time to put some of those dollars back into the pockets of one of our own.

To book your all-inclusive vacation aboard Soca Caribbean Yacht Charters visit www.socayachtcharters.com

Congratulations Sheila! Let us know if you need anyone to try it..you know, for promotional purposes only. Lol.

Photo Courtesy of @socayachtcharters/Instagram